Motorist in road mishap yields gun, “shabu”

A motorist who figured in a road accident on Wednesday evening ended up under hospital arrest after a responding policeman and the rescue team found a gun, live ammunition and drugs in his possession.

Gilberto Encina, 30, and a resident of Sitio Ponce Barangay Carreta was driving his motorcycle when it collided with a Toyota Alphard driven by Esma Lodovice at 8:49 p.m. along Gorordo Avenue corner Ramon Kamekichi Drive in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

PO2 Hann Tenebroso of Cebu City Police Office was also driving on his way home when he passed by the accident.

Tenebroso then got down from his car and helped Encina. To his surprise, a .45 caliber gun with live ammunition fell from Encina’s left side.

Later, eight sachets of shabu was also recovered from the Encina’s body while rescue staff were performing first aid treatment on the way to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Tenebroso then decided to put Encina under hospital arrest while he recovers from his injuries.

Encina will face charges for violation of Republic Act 10591 or illegal possession of firearms and Republic Act.9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act