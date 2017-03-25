Palma calls on stakeholders to help protect the environment

AS Metro Cebu residents switched off their lights to join the global observance of Earth Hour yesterday, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma called on the public to do their share to protect and preserve the environment.

Speaking to cause-oriented groups, the 67-year-old prelate joined the opposition to plans by the Ludo Power Corp. (LPC) to build a coal-fired power plant in Sawang-Calero, Cebu City.

He said he’s concerned about the possible adverse effects of the proposed 300-megawatt coal-fired power plant which environmentalists warned would pose health risks to residents.

“Coal is not the solution. It destroys the environment and affects the health of humanity. We are convinced as a community that such project will surely destroy our environment, coal being a primary contributor to global warming,” said Palma in a forum at the University of San Jose-Recoletos.

Palma said Cebu City stakeholders should not “sacrifice the health of the people and the impact to the environment with the business profit of the company who are pushing for the approval of the said coal-fired power plant.”

Instead, Palma said government and business leaders in Cebu should consider the possibility of crafting renewable energy plants for the province.

As the province moves forward with its own development agenda, he said it should always consider a “pro-people and a pro-environment ‘energy plan.’”

Saying creation is God’s gift to humanity, Palma said people should take good care of it.

“As we thank God for the gift of creation, may we also learn how to protect it not just for ourselves but for our children and the next generation,” he said.

Caring for God’s creation starts in little ways such as growing a garden and recycling.

“To protect our planet, we need to sustain our faith—our ecological faith, in the lights and shadows of our climate action, may our struggles and our concern for this planet never take away the joy of our hope,” Palma said.