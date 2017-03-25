Earth Hour draws more support from Cebuanos

CEBU CITY—More Cebuanos have switched their lights off during this year’s annual Earth Hour celebration.

The Visayan Electric Company (Veco), the second largest electric utility in the country, recorded an increase in the power demand drop from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday when many parts of the world went dark for an hour to call attention to climate change.

In a statement sent by Quennie Sanchez Bronce, Veco reputation enhancement manager, said the total demand drop during Earth Hour 2017 was 3.1025 megawatts, an increase compared to the 2.839-MW demand drop recorded during Earth Hour 2016.

But the highest demand drop was recorded during Earth Hour 2015 at 4.631 MW.

Veco serves the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay and Naga and the municipalities of Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanillla and San Fernando.

The Earth Hour celebration in Cebu City started with a play from Pagtambayayong Foundation with San Carlos volunteers about the need to use renewable energy and to stop using coal fired power plants which were not only harmful to the environment but also to the health of the people nearby.

When the lights were switched off at exactly 8:30 p.m., there was a fire dance presentation before at least 3,000 bikers started pedaling to call attention for clean air.

The group covered a 6-km route that took them from Plaza Independencia to Barangays T. Padilla, Tejero and Carreta.

They also passed by General Maxilom Avenue and Fuente Osmeňa before going to Osmeňa Boulevard and then Colon Street in downtown Cebu City.