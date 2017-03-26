Cebuano junior triathletes shine in NAGT-Cebu Leg

CEBU’S rising junior triathletes Andrew Kim Remolino, Karen Andrea Manayon and Moira Frances Erediano dominated their respective categories in the National Age Group Triathlon(NAGT) Cebu Leg held earlier at Santiago Bay off Camotes Island, Cebu.

Remolino, a member of the national triathlon team, clinched the male sprint distance’s overall title by clocking in 55 minutes and 13 seconds, beating Jonathan Pagaura (56:13) and Jet Ramos (56:40). The sprint distance had an 800-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bike and a 6k run.

Rue Reinhardt Pañibon topped the sprint distance in the distaff side by finishing the race in 1:06.50. She was followed by Korean Kate Kim (1:13.17) and Kimi Jade Wee (1:14.29).

Manayon, on the other hand, qualified to next year's Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Buenos Aires, Argentina after she ruled the Y.O.G. mini sprint division race at 43:20. Erediano claimed the top spot in the 13-15 years old mini sprint division at 47:13.