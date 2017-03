REWARD all graduates for their hard work with an enticing buffet spread at Uno. For the whole month of March, all graduates will receive a special cupcake specially baked for them when availing of the lunch and/or dinner buffet.

For inquiries and reservations, please call (+63 32) 340-4888. Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino is located at Airport Road, Lapu-lapu City, Cebu. /PR