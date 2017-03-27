Cebu’s Tubig Queen signs endorsement contract with Nexus

CEBU CITY, Philippines – NEXUS Real Estate Corporation proudly welcomes its new Project Ambassador for TELO Communities, Mr. Jay Kummer “Dodoy” Teberio.

Teberio is commonly known as “The Tubig Queen of Cebu” who has been recognized as the most popular water vendor for his comical skits in selling.

Last March 21, 2017, a contract signing was held in Nexus Building, N.Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City together with NREC Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Shanna Louise T. Lopez and Vice President for Sales and Marketing, Mr. Manuel M. Roleda.

ADVERTISEMENT

TELO Communities is the newest project of NREC which is yet to be launched at the end of March 2017.

The project is envisioned to be NREC’s implementing arm in the design, development and marketing of residential projects positioned towards the middle to low market segments with quality yet affordable housing and walk-up condominium units.

“Dodoy perfectly embodies the aim of Telo Communities, his flamboyance and colorful character belies the grit and determination of someone willing to face life’s challenges and overcome them. We are happy to be one with Dodoy in the next phase of his life’s journey. Our latest series of housing developments that will soon rise in Minglanilla, Naga and Mactan share the same character of strength and vibrance as Dodoy,” said Manuel M. Roleda, Vice President for Sales and Marketing.

Nexus Real Estate continues to be one of the key players in the real estate market; an active partner in the progress of Cebu province with its mission of bringing people together through building affordable and reliable housing communities that they can call their own.