Agustin replaces Lawas as PRO-7 deputy director

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has a new deputy director for operations.

Senior Supt. Dennis Agustin, chief of the directorial staff of the PRO-7, has taken over the second top position in the regional police, replacing Senior Supt. Rey Lyndon Lawas who was transferred to Camp Crame.

Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa appointed Lawas as a member of the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management and chief of the Crime Research Analysis Center.

The order was effective March 16.

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of PRR-7, said Lawas will remain in Cebu until the completion of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Cebu City from April 4 to 7.

Lawas is the ground commander of the event.

“Whatever directive from the top, I will obey,” Lawas said.

Before he was appointed deputy director of PRO-7, Lawas served as chief of the Lapu-lapu Police Station, head of the Regional Intelligence Division, and chief of the directorial staff of the PRO-7.