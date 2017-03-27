PH cities suffer ‘dangerous’ weekend heat

It was hardly a chill Sunday for some cities, as the highest heat indices nationwide was recorded for the month so far.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) station in Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija registered a heat index of 47.8°C at 2 p.m. on Sunday, The station at Sangley Point, Cavite also documented a heat index of 46.1°C, and the station in Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur also registered a heat index of 42.2°C at the same time.

Other Pagasa stations that monitored heat indices reaching 40°C on Sunday were in Ambulong, Batangas; Cotabato City, Maguindanao; Davao City, Davao Del Sur; General Santos City, South Cotabato; and San Jose City, Occidental Mindoro, mostly from noontime until 5 p.m.

The heat index, called “init factor” colloquially, is the “apparent temperature” felt by the human body rather than the ambient air temperature. It is determined by factoring in the air temperature and the relative humidity.

A heat index of 41 to 54°C is already categorized as “dangerous,” wherein heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely; and heat stroke is probable with continued activity. A heat index of 32°C to 41°C already calls for “extreme caution” for the same reason.