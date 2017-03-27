New police deputy director appointed

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has a new deputy director for operations.

Senior Supt. Dennis Agustin, chief of the directorial staff of the PRO-7, has taken over the second top position in the regional police, replacing Senior Supt. Rey Lyndon Lawas who has been assigned to Camp Crame.

Lawas was appointed by Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa as chief of the Crime Research Analysis Center and member of the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management.

The order was effective last March 16.

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of PRO-7, said Lawas will remain in Cebu until the completion of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Cebu City from April 4 to 7.

Lawas has been appointed ground commander for the event.

“Whatever directive from the top, I will obey,” Lawas said.

Before he was appointed deputy director of PRO-7, Lawas served as chief of the Lapu-Lapu Police Station, head of the Regional Intelligence Division, and chief of the directorial staff of the PRO-7.

Now as head of the Crime Research Analysis Center, Lawas said he will be tasked to conduct a thorough monitoring on all crime statistics throughout the country.

He also has the mandate to assign more police personnel in areas where the crime rates are high.

“I was given a critical position in Camp Crame that involves the deployment of personnel,” Lawas said.