LTFRB holds talks on PUV franchise moratorium lifting

11:01 PM March 27th, 2017

THE Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board would only grant a franchise for public utility vehicles if the Local Government Unit could submit their Local public transport route plan and which would be approved by department of transportation.

Director Martin Delgra, LTFRB chairman, said that this would be the process in granting franchises if the 18-year moratorium on franchises would be lifted.

“We give that to the LGUs because they know which areas and roads that would need routes. We would look at the routes that would need utility vehicles, and discuss these with the public and stakeholders,” Delgra said in Cebuano during a consultation in Cebu City with transport groups, LGUs on the guidelines for the lifting of the franchise of utility vehicles.

