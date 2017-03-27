185 Talisay fire victims to get financial help

FOOD packs from the Talisay City Department of Social Welfare and Services were distributed to the 56 families or 185 individuals displaced by last Sunday afternoon’s fire in Sitio Kilawan, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City.

Barangay Captain Perla Cabanes said that they would extend financial assistance to the fire victims, however, they would still validate the list of fire victims.

“Naay mga ni claim pa lain. Ang nahitabo man gud naay mga anak nga naminyo nag dikit sa iyahang ginikanan nga balay mao na naapil sila (They are however victims that claimed that they are fire victims just because there are children who built their houses beside their parents houses which were destroyed),” Cabanes said.

Based on the barangay’s data, the afternoon fire gutted also 42 houses. The Talisay City Fire department pegged the total damage to P450,000.

Fire Senior Insp. Joel Abarquez of the Talisay City Fire department said that they were looking into electrical fault on the incident.

“Pero sila (Vic Labajo) maoy ilang sulti nga ni connect ra daw sila sa ilahang silingan. Palawman pa ang investigation (Labajo earlier claimed that their (But he said that their electric connection is connected with their neighbor. We will look into this),” he said.