Rains ahead for Cebu

CEBU residents can expect rains ahead this week with a low pressure area projected to enter the country by April, the Mactan office of the state weather bureau Pagasa said yesterday.

Pagasa Mactan office chief Alfredo Quiblat Jr. said they noted a convergence of northeasterly and easterly winds which resulted in cloudy skies and rain.

“Magsugat gani ang duha ka hangin gikan sa ibabaw ug gikan sa silangan nga bahin, makamugna ni siya og pagdag-om. Mao ni nga experience nato ang pag-ulan (If the wind from the north and from the east meet, it creates a rain cloud. This is why we are experiencing rains),” Quiblat said.

Pagasa recorded a temperature of 32.9 degrees Celsius last Friday and Sunday, the highest so far this year.

But Quiblat said they recorded a temperature of 29.1 degrees Celsius as of 4 p.m. yesterday. Quiblat said this still doesn’t signal the start of the dry season.

“There is no dry season yet because of the rains. Cebu, Visayas and Mindanao are still experiencing easterly winds while in Luzon there is still the northeasterly wind,” he said.

He said the temperature range is “normal” for this time of year. “We will still experience rain this week. So we really cannot say that it’s now the dry season,” Quiblat said.

In a TV interview, Pagasa Visayas director Oscar Tabada said the entry of a low pressure area may result in a tropical storm.

“There will be rains this week. Even if we are experiencing heat, there will be strong winds. It’s possible that by April, this low pressure area may result to a tropical cyclone,” Tabada said.