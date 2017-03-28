IBP Cebu City chapter president passes on

CEBU CITY—The president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP)- Cebu City chapter who also wrote a column for Cebu Daily News died early morning on Tuesday, hours after suffering a heart attack.

The passing of Hidelito Pascual, 70, was announced by Elaine Bathan, IBP Eastern Visayas governor in her Facebook post.

“Dear Brothers and Sisters, It is with great sadness and grief that I announce the passing of our chapter president Atty. Hidelito Pascual. He joined our Creator at 4:00 am today after he was rushed to the hospital yesterday. Details of the interment will be posted once we will know from the family. Let us pray for his eternal repose,” said IBP Eastern Visayas Governor Elaine Bathan in her Facebook post.

Pascual, who just celebrated his birthday last March 24, served as management representative in the Central Visayas tripartite wage board and had worked for 20 years as an executive in the Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corp. in Toledo City before he decided to go into private practice in 1993.

He also wrote a regular column in the sports section of CDN titled “The Score.”

Pascual was also a consultant of former Mandaue City mayor and now Rep. Jonas Cortes of the 6th district who is a relative.

Pascual finished his law studies at the University of the Philippines. He used to teach at the University of San Carlos-College of Law before he became the consultant of Cortes.

He is president of his own human resource consultancy firm Organizational Performance Associates Inc.