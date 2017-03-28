Search for article

S&R brings back 5-day Members Treat!

05:35 PM March 28th, 2017

S&R’s members only exclusive sale event is happening again this coming March 29 to April 2.

S&R Members will enjoy five days of savings-loaded shopping. That’s five days of huge discounts and buy 1 take 1 offers!

Catch the best deals and steals with choices from aisle to aisle of imported groceries, premium quality frozen and fresh meat cuts, world-class wines & liquor, deliciously baked goodies made of imported ingredients, top brands on health and beauty, domestics and household items, outdoor furniture & appliances.

This members only exclusive sale event will happen in all twelve S&R branches: S&R Bonifacio Global City, Congressional,  Alabang,  Aseana-Baclaran,  Shaw, Nuvali, Imus, Pampanga, Cebu, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, and the newly opened branch in Iloilo. Shopping hours will start early at 8 AM.

 

Becoming an S&R member is as easy as 1-2-3. Visit the nearest S&R Membership Shopping counter and fill up an application form. Gold Membership fee is P700, renewable annually. S&R Cebu is located at Ouano Avenue corner E.O. Perez St., Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

