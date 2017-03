The 7th edition of Hunat Sugbo (Dagan Para ni Maning) will be held on June 25 at the Ayala Terraces.

Organized by Cebu Parklane International Hotel as a tribute to its past president, the late Manuel G. Ting, the race will have four distances: 3-kilometer, 6k, 12k and 21k.

The race was launched Tuesday morning led by Cenelyn Manguilimotan, the hotel’s general manager, Nic Nacorda, chairman of Hunat Sugbo and race director Joel Baring.