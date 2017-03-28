Police launch investigation on shooting of barangay tanod in Consolacion

CEBU CITY—The police were looking into the killing of a barangay tanod in Consolacion town in northern Cebu who was shot by still unidentified gunman early Tuesday.

PO2 Jean Pierre Punay, Consolacion police desk office, said they were still checking on the leads to help identify the motive of and the perpetrator in the killing of Wilson Batucan, a resident of District 1, Barangay Cansaga in Consolacion.

Batucan was shot by a still unidentified assailant in Sitio Latasan Barangay Cansaga, Consolacion about 6 a.m.