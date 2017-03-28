Search for article

Police launch investigation on shooting of barangay tanod in Consolacion

SHARES:

11:49 AM March 28th, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie Talisic, March 28th, 2017 11:49 AM

CEBU CITY—The police were looking into the killing of a barangay tanod in Consolacion town in northern Cebu who was shot by still unidentified gunman early Tuesday.

PO2 Jean Pierre Punay, Consolacion police desk office, said they were still checking on the leads to help identify the motive of and the perpetrator in the killing of Wilson Batucan, a resident of District 1, Barangay Cansaga in Consolacion.

Batucan was shot by a still unidentified assailant in Sitio Latasan Barangay Cansaga, Consolacion about 6 a.m.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.