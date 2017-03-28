Water rationing in Kalunasan due to broken pump

Some 1,000 residents in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City have been receiving rations of water over the past two weeks.

According to Kalunasan barangay captain Nunilon Monares, this is because the pump for the deep well, which supplies some of the residents in the barangay, has broken down.

“The ones affected are only those who are consumers of the water supply by the barangay because of the broken pump. This is not because of drought,” he clarified.

He said only around 1,200 residents have been affected by the problem which is now being addressed by the barangay.

Kalunasan has more than 30,000 residents who have different sources of water including from the barangay, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) and some other private suppliers.

In order to assist their affected consumers, Monares said they have requested the Cebu City Government over the past two weeks deliver water in the barangay using a water tank.

The water has been given by the city government for free.