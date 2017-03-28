Angara says he’ll study President Duterte’s proposal to postpone elections, appoint officials

Sen. Sonny Angara is open for the postponement of the SK and barangay elections and President Rodrigo Duterte’s plan to appoint barangay officials instead.

Angara made these statements in a press conference held in a mall in Consolacion, Cebu on Tuesday afternoon.

Angara however said he still needs to see the mechanics especially the appointment of the officials if it does not violate the constitution, the omnibus election code and the local government code.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also added that he is willing to look into President Duterte’s claim that 40 percent of the barangay officials are involved in drugs.

Angara was in Cebu to grace the graduation rites of 274 TESDA scholars held at a mall in Consolacion, Cebu on Tuesday afternoon.