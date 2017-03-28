A sweet March to 10 Dove Street

10 Dove Street has something delightful to celebrate the Graduates of Class 2017.

With more than fifteen years of serving delicious pastries and great tasting cakes in Cebu, 10 Dove Street has now become a favorite place for dessert lovers to celebrate special occasions.

This graduation season, 10 Dove Street shares the sweet triumph with the Class of 2017 with its limited edition Graduation Cakes that would surely complete every graduate’s sweet celebration.

10 Dove Street’s Happy March Cake will definitely bring a huge smile to the graduates. Made with layers of decadent chocolate cake and filled with homemade signature chocolate fudge and raspberry filling, this delicious smiley cake is definitely the top of the class! Available for only P795.

For the graduates who want to celebrate their school pride, 10 Dove Street features the Blue Varsity Cake and the Green Varsity Cake. These cakes are layered with chocolate cake and lusciously filled with 10 Dove Street’s homemade chocolate fudge and strawberry cream, emblazoned with 2017 on top, and finished off with sprinkles of either blue or green color. A great way to pay homage to the graduates’ alma mater for only P695.

Drop by in any of 10 Dove Street Confectionery branches in Oakridge Business Park and in Axis Vibo Place or in any of the 10 Dove Street Cafés in Oakridge Business Park and Chong Hua Mandaue. Call 032-418-1010 or email whatsbaking@10dovestreet.com to order, and like them on Facebook: 10 Dove Street. /PR