SWU PHINMA celebrates students’ success with Bonfire

Southwestern University PHINMA held its annual Students Success Recognition Bonfire last March 17 at the University Coliseum grounds. Hundreds of student achievers were recognized for their leadership and extra-curricular excellence.

The event was also a way of giving thanks to students who brought pride and honor to the school.

Three leadership awards were given: Jan Carlo Carpio as the Most Outstanding Leader, the Teacher Education Student Body Organization (TESBO) as the Most Outstanding Organization for their service to communities and Ms. Kathryn Mae Calpo as the Most Outstanding Adviser.

The celebration consisted of lighting a majestic bonfire and a glorious fireworks display and wonderful music from student and guest bands.

This tradition of celebrating, recognizing and honoring students’ success will continue to be part of the Southwestern University PHINMA’s way of encouraging students to become the best that they can be. /PR