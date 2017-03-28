Sun and Rain, Superdry Extreme score separate victories

SUN AND RAIN and Superdry Extreme had victorious debuts at the start of the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club Davies Paints Cup 2017 last weekend at the University of San Carlos gym.

Sun and Rain beat Elastogel, 73-66, as Mike Cinco exploded for 36 points, eight rebounds and three assists while Ferdinand Tiro backed him up with 12.

Down 28-30, at halftime, Sun and Rain got going in the third and took a four-point lead heading to the final canto. With Cinco making his three-pointers from the right wing, Sun and Rain got enough breathing room to finally break away and earn the tournament-opening win.

Jessie Paradero had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the losing side.

In the other game, Superdry Extreme defeated Megacryl, 64-48, behind the 20 point, seven-assist, four-rebound performance of Kurt Vanguardia.

Samboi Parcon had 23 points to pace Megacryl.