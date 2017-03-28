Former CIT cagers to spearhead holding of basketball clinics for less-fortunate kids

PLAYERS of the Cebu Institute of Technology (CIT) team that won the championship title in the 1989 season of the defunct Cebu Amateur Athletic Association (CAAA) are gathering once more to conduct basketball clinics in various places in Cebu.

Now composing the “D Legend Fela” Basketball Training Inc., the group of former Wildcats will be sharing their basketball knowledge to the less-fortunate children for free.

“We will start in Cebu and hopefully with the help of our benefactors and sponsors, we will be able to expand to other places in the Visayas and Mindanao,” said Romeo Cal, the group’s managing director, in a press conference yesterday at Hotel Fortuna.

Cal said he and his former teammates would see each other from time to time until they came up with the idea of holding basketball clinics and in the future basketball tournaments.

One of the members of the champion team is Felix Duhig, who scored a whopping 112 points anchored on 33 three-pointers in one of the games of the 1989 CAAA season.

Also part of the team is Renato Rondez, who won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Rookie of the Year (ROY) awards in the 1991 season.

Other members of the champion team who graced yesterday’s press briefing were Edilberto Marquez, Lyndon Nicanor, Rommel Donaire and Ricky Duhig.

Backed by a-plus All Weather Paints, Hydronet Consultants Inc., Christian Descartes Dela Torre, Best of Cebu Academy Inc., Michael Sususco, Edwil Enguio, Allan Tenerife and Trans-Master Ent. and Service Shop, the series of basketball clinics will start on April 8 in Barangay Inayagan, Naga City, southern Cebu.

After Naga, the group is planning to bring the clinics to selected mountain barangays in Cebu City.

“This is our own way of helping the government in the campaign against illegal drugs. We want to help the youth stay away from illegal drugs,” said Cal.

The three-day clinic will have two levels. Level 1 is for aspiring cagers aged seven to 12, while Level 2 is open for 13 to 18 years old.

In the first day, participants will be taught proper dribbling and footwork. The second day will be about passing techniques while effective shooting will be the highlight in the third day.