72 arrested, P279K worth of drugs seized in Oplan Pokemon

An on-duty security guard who abandoned his post was among the 72 arrested on Tuesday night during the “One Time, Big Time” operation conducted by all stations under the Cebu City Police Office.

Gideon Estemer abandoned his post in an establishment and had a drinking spree with friends still in his uniform and bringing with him his service firearm.

He was on his way home after the drinking spree when he pointed his shotgun at a food chain crew and pulled the trigger.

Luckily, the firearm malfunctioned and was not able to fire.

A roving patrol car of Guadalupe Police Station happen to pass by, saw the commotion and then arrested Estemer.

Other arrested individuals were involved in illegal gambling, drugs and those with pending warrant of arrests.

Among the arrested are three girls and that four the arrested where surrenderers.

The team confiscated P279,723 worth of drugs, firearms as well as a cash proceeds from iIlegal gambling.

Psupt.Ryan Devaras, Chief of Investigation Detection Management Branch of CCPO, said this is the fourth time they have conducted the operation which they also call “Oplan Pokemon”.

He said that while the number of arrested individuals have decreased, they will not rest on their laurels as there is still that possibility that there are still those who continue their illegal activities despite the aggressive campaign against the illegal drugs.