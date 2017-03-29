Police arrests Carcar rape suspects

Two men accused of raping a minor from Carcar City were arrested by police on Sunday night.

Jonathan Olivar Requento, 23, and Ryan Pat Sobelario, 18, who are both from Barangay Tuyom in Carcar City, will be facing rape charges that may be filed against them within the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Requento and Sobelario are accused of raping their neighbor Mary Jane (not her real name) at least two times this month, on March 13 and March 26.

Police Senior Superintendent Eric Noble, director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office, said the suspects were under the influence of illegal drugs when the rape happened.

Mary Jane, 12, is now under the custody of the Womens Concern and Protection Desk of the Carcar City Police Station while police prepare rape charges against the suspects.