CCSC launches grassroots sports training program

The Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) will one again spearhead the Summer Grassroots Sports Training Program on April 17-May 12 in various public schools in Cebu City.

CCSC chairman Edward Hayco said they are expecting 10,000 students to participate in the various sports clinics.

Led by Hayco, the program was launched Wednesday afternoon at the Cebu City Sports Center.

A total of 23 sporting events will be taught in the program, which is free of charge.

Volunteer coaches will handle the various clinics.