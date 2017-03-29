Search for article

CCSC launches grassroots sports training program

SHARES:

By:

@CalvinCordova

05:14 PM March 29th, 2017

Recommended
By: Calvin D. Cordova, March 29th, 2017 05:14 PM
Edward Hayco (3rd from left, 2nd row) chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission, leads the launching of the Summer Grassroots Sports Training Program.(CDN PHOTO/CALVIN D. CORDOVA)

Edward Hayco (3rd from left, 2nd row) chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission, leads the launching of the Summer Grassroots Sports Training Program.(CDN PHOTO/CALVIN D. CORDOVA)

The Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) will one again spearhead the Summer Grassroots Sports Training Program on April 17-May 12 in various public schools in Cebu City.

CCSC chairman Edward Hayco said they are expecting 10,000 students to participate in the various sports clinics.

Led by Hayco, the program was launched Wednesday afternoon at the Cebu City Sports Center.

A total of 23 sporting events will be taught in the program, which is free of charge.

Volunteer coaches will handle the various clinics.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.