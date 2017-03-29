Court prohibits Osmeña from closing any BDO branch, issuing statement to media

CEBU CITY—A Regional Trial Court has prohibited Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña from closing any BDO branch in the city.

Judge Gilbert Moises of RTC branch 18 also directed Osmeña to refrain from issuing any media statements against the bank.

“With this Injunction Order, BDO looks forward to having its pending business permit applications in Cebu City be acted upon by the City Mayor, considering that BDO has submitted all the required documents needed by the City Government,” the bank said in a statement released to the media on Wednesday afternoon.

“BDO assures its Cebu City branch personnel and clients that it has complied with legal requirements in ensuring continuing business and uninterrupted service in Cebu City, and this Injunction Order is an affirmation of its compliance,” their statement added.

Moises issued a writ of preliminary injunction on March 28, to enjoin Osmeña “from performing any act that leads to and/or causes the closure of BDO’s branches in Cebu City, including requiring information or document not prescribed by existing law and regulations, as well as making statements similar to those made in the newspapers.”

Lawyer Joseph Bernaldez, the city legal officer, confirmed receipt of the copy of the court issued injunction yesterday afternoon and said that they will be seeking reconsideration of the court order.