Stay for Hope at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu

SUPPORT the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) with Marco Polo Plaza’s Stay for Hope room package.

Starting at Php 4,500 net, Stay for Hope includes an overnight accommodation at a Deluxe Mountain View Room, buffet breakfast for two and a Pag-Asa Philippine Eagle stuffed toy. Stay on a weekend and your kids get free access to the Piccolo Kids Club playroom plus other surprises.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2015, Marco Polo Plaza pledged its support to the Philippine Eagle Foundation through the project Adopt Pag-asa. Pag-asa (“Hope”) is a Philippine Eagle stuffed toy available at the front desk and Lobby Shop, and if you adopt him for Php 600, 100% of the proceeds goes to the Philippine Eagle Foundation.

The Philippine Eagle is the country’s national bird, it is also one of the largest eagles in the world and a global symbol for biodiversity in the rainforest. Unfortunately, due to the massive loss of habitat caused by deforestation, the Philippine Eagle have become one of the world’s rarest and most critically endangered species.

When you book through Stay for Hope or adopt a Pag-Asa stuffed toy, you also fund PEF’s efforts towards the protection of the Philippine Eagle through conservation breeding and by working with local communities.

This room package is available until December 2017, other terms and conditions apply.

For more information, call (032) 253-1111 or email mpplaza@marcopolohotels.com. /PR