4 arrested in buy-bust ops; P60k worth of drugs seized

Police arrested four persons, three of whom already surrendered during the implementation of Oplan Tokhan last year, and confiscated close to P60,000 worth of shabu in separate buy-bust operations in Talisay City and Liloan town on Tuesday.

Liloan police arrested Chrislyn Mondelo, 33, and Denver Wagas, 30, at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Barangay Jubay for possession of P10,000 worth of shabu.

Police recovered 0.54 grams of shabu worth P6,000 from Wagas’ possession and 0.36 grams of shabu from Mondelo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Inspector Franco Rudolf Orial, chief of the Liloan Police Station, said that the two suspects already surrendered during their Oplan Tokhang implementation but resumed their illegal drugs business.

In Talisay City, police arrested Catalina Mabanag, 43, in Barangay Tangke for the possession of one medium pack and 45 small packs of shabu.

Police also chanced upon Richard Mangaron, 21, who was then buying shabu from Mabanag when police raided her residence around 2 p.m. Police recovered 11 small packs of shabu from Mangaron.

PO1 Romani Dinapo of the Talisay City Police Station said drugs confiscated from the two suspects amounted to about P48,000.

Dinapo said Mabanag already surrendered to the police last year but resumed her illegal drugs business after PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa ordered a halt to Oplan Tokhang’s implementation.