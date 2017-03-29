PRICEY SPA

A government official complained of pain in her neck during a seminar at a high-end hotel, so her assistant referred her to the hotel spa.

But the official balked at her recommendation, saying it would hurt her pocket to get a massage at the hotel due to the spa’s prices.

MOODY CABBIE

A man boarded a taxi at an airport and asked to be dropped off at his home within the area.

When the passenger told the driver where he wanted to go, the driver did not respond.

After explaining where his house was, the man was again met with silence.

Then the driver said, “Your place is so near, you could have taken a jeepney. I waited in line (at the taxi stand) for an hour.” The passenger just sat there, dumbfounded.

HOST DUTIES

A government worker noticed that she always gets chosen to host events organized by the office she works for.

Recently, she was tasked to host an event organized by her office’s regional counterpart.

“This is a regional event, but I’m still here. I should definitely get a raise,” she said.

And then she went on to say that she might eventually get discovered and turn up on national TV.