Danica Sotto-Pingris: ‘I was a liar’

IF YOU ask Danica Sotto-Pingris about her past life as the daughter of two of the biggest names in show business, she would cringe and say,

“I was such a liar! Nakakahiya (It’s a shame)!”

“I was not deprived of love from my parents because they were very sweet. But there was always something in me that was missing and I tried to fill that void with parties and alcohol,” she said in a heartfelt talk attended by more than 1,000 participants of the Colour Me Ladies Conference held last March 11 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

According to Danica she often lied to her mother, actress Dina Bonnevie, and was wont to leave the house late at night to go bar-hopping and have joyrides with friends who were under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

At some point, her mother called her father (actor Vic Sotto), who in turn told her to “straighten up.”

“My Dad is a man of few words. Kung nakarating na kay Bossing, ibig sabihin, seryoso na yan,” she said. (If word has reached Bossing, it means it’s a serious concern.)

Danica said she learned that her parents broke up from her teacher.

“She called me to approach her. I was afraid I did something wrong and then she asked me, “Uy, totoo ba na hiwalay na ang parents mo?” (Is it true that your parents have separated?)

Growing up, Danica said her parents strived hard to give her and brother Oyo Boy the best in life. They were sent to good schools and showered with material gifts.

But somehow something was missing.

She was invited to several Bible study groups but she considered it “baduy” (uncool) to be in the company of people raising their arms and loudly professing their faith.

But it was her participation in this group that drew her closer to the Lord, and finally she found what she needed. She was single but happy with her life. And then professional basketball player Marc Pingris entered the picture.

Danica said she was greatly blessed by God for giving her a man who came from humble beginnings, one who opened her eyes to the struggles of people outside her circle.

“He made me realized that things are not as bad as I think they are. Every time I cry and feel like the world is against me, he would say, ‘O, nakakain ka na ba ng bulok na pagkain? Wala? Umayos ka.’ (Have you tried eating rotten food? No? Then cheer up!),” she recalled.