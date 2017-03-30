4th top drug personality in Catmon falls

An alleged notorious thief in Catmon town, north of Cebu, turned street pusher, was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Wednesday night.

Franklyn Ares Jr., also known as Nonoy, 30, carpenter and a resident of Barangay Flores in Catmon was among the surrenderers last year.

According to PSI Narciso Abapo, Catmon Police Station chief, Ares was once a runner to Numeriano Estenzo, who was also arrested in their drug operation on March 12.

Ares then allegedly started selling illegal drugs in their barangay and neighboring barangays when the police anti-drug operations was temporarily suspended.

Ares ranked fourth in their top 10 priority list of drug personalities and was under surveillance for several weeks before his arrest at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Abapo said a Catmon police officer acted as a poseur buyer and transacted with Ares outside his house. The officer bought a small sachet of shabu valued at P300.

Ares was immediately arrested.

Policemen confiscated his 21 small sachets containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu weighing 1.59 grams with an estimated value of P6,600.

A case of violation of section 5 of RA 9165 is being prepared to be filed against Ares.