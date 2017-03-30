Summer grassroots program set

ASPIRING athletes will get a chance to hone their skills for free as the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) will once again spearhead the staging of the Summer Grassroots Sports Training Program on April 17-May 12 in various public schools in Cebu City.

“We are expecting 10,000 participants and we have 600 volunteer coaches who will handle the various sports clinics,” said CCSC chairman Edward Hayco, who led the program’s press launching yesterday at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

A total of 24 sports disciplines will be offered in the program. These are arnis, archery, badminton, taekwondo, dancesports, karatedo, futsal, wushu, sepak takraw, table tennis, lawn tennis, beach volleyball, air rifle, chess, track and field, weightlifting, touch rugby, softball/baseball, boxing, scrabble, pencak silat, volleyball, gymnastics and muay thai.

“We will be scouting for talents during the program. Coaches are instructed to identify those who have the potentials and prepare them for their intramurals,” said Hayco.

The program is open to athletes 6 to 18 years old.

For the North District, venues are City Central School, Hipodromo Elementary School, Lahug Elem. Schl., Mabolo Elem. Schl., Tejero Elem. Schl., Zapatera Elem. Schl., Barrio Luz Elem. Schl. and Talamban Elem. Schl.

Clinics in the South District will be held at the Don Vicente Rama Memorial Elem. Schl., Pardo Elem. Schl., Mambaling Elem. Schl., Labangon Elem. Schl., Punta Princesa Elem. Schl., Inayawan Elem. Schl. and San Nicolas Elem. Schl.

Interested parties may contact the CCSC office at 520-8839.