More participants expected in Gullas Cup

SOME 100 aspiring tennis players have signed up for the 22nd edition of the annual Jose R. Gullas (JRG) Tennis Cup, which starts on Sunday in separate venues.

Tournament director Fritz Tabura said they are expecting to get more entries for the five-day competition.

“There will be last-minute registrants just like in the previous years. We are expecting at least 200 participants,” said Tabura.

Tabura announced that deadline of registration will at 12 noon on Saturday. The drawing of lots will be held also on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Philippine Tennis Association (Philta)-sanctioned tournament will will feature boys and girls’ 18-under, 16-under, 14-under and 12-under divisions.

There will also be singles event, unisex 10-under and the doubles’ (boys and girls) 10-under, 14-under and 18-under divisions.

In the first few days of the tournament, games in the boys divisions will be held in the City of Naga, southern Cebu.

Games in the girls’ divisions and 10-under will be held at CitiGreen in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

“We have to hold the games separate due to the big number of participants. But in the fourth or fifth day of the tournament, all games will already be held in Naga,” said Tabura.

For registration, one may contact Tabura at mobile number 0926-666-8979.