Complete fight card of PP 40 released

FIVE undercard bouts will complete the fight card for the upcoming Pinoy Pride 40: Domination on April 29 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino in Cebu City.

ALA Boxing Gym’s young boxers will be featured in the undercard bouts of the fight card that will be headlined by longest reigning Filipino boxing world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes (39-1-4, 22KOs), who will be fighting Komgrich “Eaktawan” Nantapech (22-3-0,15KOs) of Thailand for the vacant IBF world flyweight title.

The five undercards bouts are: Boholano Virgil “Valiente” Vitor (9-1-0, 6KOs) vs. Manila’s Michael Escobia (11-14-1, 3KOs), former amateur stand-out Junrel Jimenez (6-1-0, 3KOs) vs. Ramil Antaran (2-4-1) of General Santos City, Tagbilaran City’s Kenneth Gentallan (5-0-0, 3KOs) vs. Cebuano John Kenan Villaflor (6-2-2, 2KOs), Esneth Domingo (5-0-0,4KOs) of Sultan Kudarat vs. Romulo Ramayan (7-10-3,3KOs) of Bukidnon, and unbeaten Cebuano Christian Bacolod (5-0-0, 4KOs) vs. Iligan City’s Mike Kinaadman (5-1-2, 4KOs).

The main supporting bouts will feature ALA Boxing Gym’s rising knockout artist Jeo “Santino” Santisima (12-2-0, 11KOs) taking on Indonesian Master Suro (11-8-1, 2KOs) and unbeaten WBO International featherweight king Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (15-0,11KOs) fighting Tanzanian Issa “Peche Boy” Nampepeche (24-7-4,11KOs).