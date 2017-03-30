CPSC to add 12-U in Summer Games

Search for article

By: John Carlo Villaruel, March 30th, 2017 10:09 PM

AFTER A successful first year, the Cebu Provincial Summer Games will be back starting May 10.

And in this year’s edition, the competition will look to include the 12 years old and under category in addition to the 13-17 years old classification.

The three-day tournament aims to discover talents who will later represent the province in the Batang Pinoy and any other LGU-based competitions.

The Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) will then be selecting the best talents from this tournament and train them as part of their grassroots program.

The tournament will feature competitions in athletics, badminton, baseball, softball, chess, karatedo, football, taekwondo, table tennis and lawn tennis.

The swimming competition will be scheduled in August as CPSC eyes to have a separate province-wide tournament for the sport.

