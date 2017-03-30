Asean Summit meetings: Lapu officials bare preps

ALL is set for a grand welcome of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) leaders and their spouses who will begin to arrive in Lapu-Lapu City on Monday, April 3.

In a news conference on Thursday, Acting Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Marcial Ycong announced that several beautification projects are underway, and barangays which would be part of the routes taken by Asean leaders are now being cleaned up.

A children’s ukulele or a Sinulog dance group will welcome the delegates at the arrival area of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

The city’s tourism officer, Hembler Mendoza, said that Asean delegates and their spouses will be treated to a tour of Mactan Island which will include an arts and crafts tour of the city’s famous guitar makers and shell craft industry.

Mendoza said that there will be around 250 delegates to the Asean Summit meetings who will be billeted in Shangri-La Mactan, Be Resorts, Crimson Resort, Waterfront Hotel and Casino Mactan, Movenpick Hotel, Jpark Island Resort and Radisson Blu in Cebu City.

The leaders’ meeting will be held in Shangri-La Mactan Island Resort and Spa and Radisson Blu Hotel from April 3 to 7.

Lapu-Lapu City Tourist Police Unit Chief Junnel Caadlawon said that all these areas will be secured by the Philippine National Police including members of the Special Action Force (SAF) and snipers.

Twenty-one bomb-sniffing dogs will augment the force.

The Aviation Security Unit 7 also assigned more personnel to the MCIA and the Tagbilaran City airport as Bohol will host some of the meetings.

Vital installations in Lapu-Lapu City such as power utilities, bridges and government offices are also being tightly secured with the help of the Philippine Air Force and Philippine Navy.

Government authorities assured that the tight security measures are routine procedures and are not due to any terror threats received.