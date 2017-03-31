GOING GREEN IN CEBU

With dwindling resources and an increased risk to the human population brought about by climate change, developers all over the world have made the shift to a more sustainable way of doing business.

As the need to embrace eco-friendly real estate practices becomes more apparent, developers in Cebu are also going beyond the conventional and starting to venture into “greener” endeavors.

For the Po family-led green developer ArthaLand Corp., it is imperative for Cebu to go green as the province is seen to be more than ready to do so.

“With the benefits provided by green buildings to businesses, the community, the residents, and even the employees, Cebu will reap more if the principles of living green are lived by,” Ken Lerona, ArthaLand marketing communications manager, told Cebu Daily News.

ArthaLand describes their green projects as “resource-efficient and healthy buildings,” which adhere to the standards set by the United States Green Building Council’s (USGBC) LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and the Philippine Green Building Council’s (PHGBC) Berde (Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence) programs.

Cebu Exchange

One such building is Cebu Exchange, an P8-billion A-grade green office project soon to rise along Salinas Drive across the IT Park in Cebu City.

It will be made with features such as efficient building envelope; low-emitting materials; water-efficient plumbing; efficient air conditioning and indoor air quality.

The project is registered under the USGBC’s LEED and the PHGBC’s BERDE rating programs. It is the first and only development in the Visayas and Mindanao region to be on target to achieve dual green building certification.

Arthaland presented a survey at the Centre for International Development and Training (CIDT) in 2016 showing buildings as among the sources of the biggest energy consumers in the world (See table). An issue that can be addressed by implementing environment-friendly practices in buildings.

Lerona said green buildings are more resource-efficient and provide a healthier working and living environment to its inhabitants.

More green projects

For Cebu real estate developer CitrineLand Corporation, any project that allows working with nature and not against it is always better.

“Not only will you be developing sustainable projects, but it also would allow you to minimize your carbon footprint,” said Citrineland internal vice president for sales and marketing Crystel Chloe Ong.

The developer has a pioneer project in Talisay City, Harmonis Residences, adopting green principles, and the Serenis North project in Liloan town.

The other Cebu projects that claim to have green features include Innoland’s Calyx Center at the IT Park, Cebu Landmasters and Borromeo Bros.

Estate, Inc.’s Latitude Corporate Center, which will soon rise at the Ayala Business Park, and Nexus Real Estate’s Antara.