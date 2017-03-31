Slain tanod’s widow hopeful of killer’s arrest

THE widow of the village watchman who was killed in Consolacion town, north Cebu is hopeful that her husband’s killer will be apprehended.

“I am happy that the police are doing something. I hope they will continue the investigation since what happened to us was never easy,” said Marilou Batucan in Cebuano.

Marilou Batucan’s husband, Wilson Batucan, a barangay tanod of Barangay Cansaga, Consolacion, was shot dead last week.

So far, the Consolacion Police Station has identified a “person of interest” who may have a hand in the crime.

Senior Supt. Eric Noble, Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) director, said Wilson Batucan, a barangay tanod of Barangay Cansaga, Consolacion, joined the town’s policemen in an anti-drug operation in their place three days prior to the shooting incident.

The target eluded arrest.

He said there’s a possibility that their target wanted to get back at Batucan.

Batucan, 50, was about to park his motorcycle about 15 meters away from their residence when he was shot dead by an unidentified assailant.

He suffered gunshot wounds on his head and chest.

Two empty shells of a .45 pistol were found in the crime scene.

Last December 3, 2016, Batucan’s son Saniño was watching television at home in Barangay Cansaga, Consolacion, when he was hit by a stray bullet on his stomach.

They were shots from a group of bonnet-wearing men who had been chasing a teenage boy accused of selling drugs. Although the assassins’ faces were concealed, Batucan believed that they were policemen.