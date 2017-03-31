Cops, soldiers killed or hurt on duty may get up to P500K aid

Cops and soldiers killed or wounded in action are now guaranteed to receive up to half a million pesos in financial assistance from the government, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) announced on Friday.

The monetary assistance totaling to P500,000 does not yet include the pension benefits that the cops and soldiers will receive from the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, respectively.

Interior Secretary Mike Sueno said President Rodrigo Duterte’s office, in cooperation with the DILG and the Department of National Defense, improved the Comprehensive Social Benefits Program (CSBP) for police and military personnel killed or wounded in operations.

In a statement, Sueno said the CSBP covers four levels of assistance.

Killed military and police personnel will receive benefits worth P500,000. It will be granted in two tranches.

Cops and soldiers wounded with total permanent physical disability (TPPD) will receive P250,000 while those who suffered major and minor injuries will receive P100,000.

Bereaved families of killed personnel and those injured with TPPD will also receive P450,000, health care assistance through coverage of premiums from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) worth P2,400 per year.

Qualified beneficiaries of those killed in action will receive maintenance medicines provided by the Department of Health.

For killed and wounded personnel with TPPD, educational assistance with annual stipends for up to two children or other beneficiaries will be given.

Sueno added that a One Stop Assistance Program Management that will facilitate the CSBP was also set up at the DILG-National Police Commission (Napolcom) Center in Quezon City.

The secretary said that the creation of a trust fund worth up to P1 billion is underway, as President Duterte promised during the PNP Academy graduation for “Masidlak” Class of 2017 last March 24.

“I have served under several presidents already. Pero si Presidente Duterte lang ang may ganitong puso para sa ating mga sundalo at pulis na nagbubuwis ng buhay para sa ating bayan (But it’s only President Duterte who has the heart for the soldiers and police who risk their lives to serve the country),” Sueno said. /Inquirer.net