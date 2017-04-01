Faithfuls hold prayer rally to oppose Isla Music Festival in Bantayan Island

Over a hundred Sto. Niño parishioners in Sta. Fe, Bantayan Island held a prayer rally on Saturday dawn as they continue to oppose Isla Music Festival 2017 scheduled to take place in the island this coming Holy Week.

During his homily Fr. Roy Bucag, the parish priest asked, “Ngano? Ngano sa Semana Santa?” (Why? Why during the Holy Week?)

Fr. Bucag clarified that they don’t need revisions and change of venue but they only asked to move the dates of the Isla Music Festival, which falls on Holy Wednesday to Black Saturday (April 12 to 15), to a more appropriate day like during Easter Sunday.

He said the faithfuls celebrate the resurrection of the Lord during Easter Sunday, which should be a more appropriate day to hold celebrations such as the Isla Music Festival.

The Isla Music Festival 2017 had been approved by Sta. Fe Mayor Jose Esgana saying orgnizers have complied with the conditions.

As of this writing, Cebu Daily News is yet to get the side of Mayor Esgana who is set to hold a press conference in the morning.

More than 100 people joined the one kilometer procession, which started at 3:40 a.m.

They were holding rosaries and prayed the Holy Rosary led by Fr. Bucag. The elderlies brought images of the Mother Mary while youth parishioners were holding torches.

A tarpaulin was also brought at the procession with the words, “Dancing while everyone commemorates Christ’s death is never right. No fiesta, no party in Bantayan Island this Holy Week” printed on it.

The procession ended at around 4:20 a.m., which was followed by a Holy Mass at the Sto. Niño Church.