Cebuano Canoy absorbs close loss in world title fight

10:26 AM April 1st, 2017

Jason Canoy (CDN FILE PHOTO)

CEBUANO boxer Jason Canoy fell short in his world title bid after he endured a split decision loss to hometown bet Mzuvukile Magwaca Saturday dawn (Manila time) at the Oliver Tambo Hall, Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa.

Apart from staying unbeaten, the win allowed Magwaca to snatch the World Boxing Federation (WBF) World bantamweight belt.

Two judges scored the bout for Magwaca, 117-110 and 115-114.

The other judge saw Canoy winning, 115-114.

All three judges are from South Africa.

Canoy of the Omega Boxing Gym dropped to 26W-7L-2D-19KOs, while Magwaca improved to 18W-2D-10KOs).

