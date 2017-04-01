JUST IN: Nexus tops off Tower 1 of first condominium project

Nexus Real Estate Corporation (NREC) topped off Tower 1 of its first venture into vertical developments, the Antara, on Saturday morning.

Antara, a five-tower project in Barangay Lawaan III, Talisay City in south Cebu, is the first vertical building venture of the Cebu-based development company after more than 10 years of developing horizontal projects all over Cebu.

Tower 1 is an eight-storey building that will offer 158 condominium units to the Cebu market.

Engineer Ernest Ocaciones Jr., Nexus assistant vice president for property and management care, said they have completed 39 percent of Tower 1.

“We expect to start turn over of units earlier than scheduled, which we originally set on the third quarter of 2018,” he said.

He added that they are set to begin works on Tower 2 soon.

The three other towers will be 12 stories high and will be for mixed-use purposes

The project is under Nexus Prime Residences Corporation, a subsidiary of NREC handling high-end residential projects.