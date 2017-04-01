BREAKING: Sta. Fe Mayor to file a case against parish priest

Sta. Fe Mayor Jose Esgana will be filing a case against their parish priest Fr. Roy Bucag who spearheaded a prayer rally Saturday dawn.

Esgana cited three violations of the parish priest, which includes failure to secure a permit, public disturbance and violation of Anti-Noise Ordinance.

Esgana, who called for a press conference on Saturday morning, said is also looking at filing complaint before the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) after underaged youth were made to carry the tarpauline during the rally.

“This is already an abuse. The children were made to carry the tarpauline. They were awaken early to join the rally,” said Esgana.

Esgana said that the priest failed send a written request to conduct the prayer rally,

Fr. Bucag, led a prayer rally at dawn of Saturday with around fifty people, including children, who also brought it a drum and buggle corps at the streets of the town, rallying against Isla Music Festival 2017 which is set to happen in the island on April 12 to 15, that falls on Holy Wednesday to Black Saturday.

During his homily, Fr. Bucag said, they have no problem with the holding of the event in the island but asked the organizers to hold in on a more appropriate day like Easter Sunday, when faithfuls celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.