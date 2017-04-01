BREAKING: Police raid “tigbakay”, nab 3

Three persons were arrested when police raided an illegal cockfight locally known as “tigbakay” in Barangay Triumfo, Carmen town, northern Cebu.

Cerelino Capuyan, 47, a resident of Barangay Tabok , Danao City; Dindo Camanse, 45, a resident of Barangay Ibo, Danao City; and Glenn Denape, 44, also from Ibo, were arrested around 2 p.m. on Saturday by operatives of the Regional Special Operations Group in Central Visayas, Intelligence Branch of Cebu Provincial Police Office and Carmen Police Station.

Senior Insp. Bertulfo Tero, RSOG-7 operation officer, said the arrests came after they received several complaints about the illegal gambling activity in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tero said Capuyan was the manager of the cockfight, Camanse acted as the “masyador” or bet caller and Denape act as the checker. They were turned to the town’s police station pending the filing of appropriate charges against them.

Several gamefowls, gaffs and cash were confiscated.during the operation.