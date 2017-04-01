Junior triathlete wins Kinaadman footrace

A WEEK after dominating the mini sprint category of the National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) Cebu Leg in Camotes Island, 13-year old triathlete Moira Frances Erediano flaunted her running prowess by topping the 3k open category of the Dagan Para Sa Kinaadman of the United Architects of The Philippines-Cebu Chapter yesterday at the Terraces in Ayala Center Cebu.

Erediano of Lapu-lapu City clocked 13 minutes and 41 seconds beating male runners John Christian Pabuaya via photo finish and third placer Jonas Pacifico (16:06).

Kenyan James Mebei ruled the 6k race in 25:39 beating Reynard Galamada (38:25) and Kanen Sedu (38:30).

Berth Anthony Menando topped the premier 12k race in 52:28 followed by Mekoy Montebon (54:40) and Jojan Plando (55:40).