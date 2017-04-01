Vantage FC grabs men’s open title of Mayor’s Football

VANTAGE FC beat Samba FC, 2-1 Friday night, to emerge the first ever men’s open champion of the Mayor’s Football Cup Invitational Tournament at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

Manned mostly by players of the Aboitiz Football Cup back to back champions Leylam FC, the team finished the tournament with five wins including their victory over Samba FC which is composed of African booters studying at Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU-Phinma).

Samba FC scored the game’s first goal courtesy of Onwuchekwa Hanachor in the 31st minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vantage FC however, put on a solid offensive and defensive show in the second half by scoring goals in the 56th and 61st minutes by Richard Canedo and Ruffy Llorente, respectively.

Incidentally, Llorente was Leylam FC’s hero during the championship match against ERCO FC in the 18th Aboitiz Football Cup.

The five day, 11-aside tournament was organized by the Don Bosco Technological Center (DBTC) Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) headed by Engr. Rodney Orale, DBTC and CVIRAA football team head coach Glen Ramos and Guy Ceniza in partnership with the Cebu City Government.

It aims to provide quality tune-up matches for CVIRAA’s high school and grade school squads for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa in Antique Province in the third week of this month.

CVIRAA’s grade school squad finished second in the boys under-14 division while the high school squad placed third.