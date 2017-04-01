Gov’s Cup hoopfest set for grand opening

THE Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the success of cash-rich Governor’s Cup 2017 Cebu Province Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament.

The league’s organizing committee, led by lawyer Ramil Abing, CPSC executive director, and league commissioner Danny Duran, met again yesterday to discuss the preparations for the tournament’s grand opening ceremony on April 9 at the Cebu Coliseum.

“I am excited and contented that everything is already in place. I am happy this league is coming to fruition,” said Abing.

ADVERTISEMENT

In what is by far the biggest development basketball tournament organized in Cebu, a total of 38 teams, divided into two divisions, have signed up for the tournament, which is open to players 21 years old and below.

The South and North Divisions will each have 19 teams. Each division has three brackets.

“We are planning to make this an annual tournament. The instruction of the governor (Hilario Davide III) is to make this tournament a big success and avoid any controversy,” said Abing.

Governor Davide and Vice Governor Agnes Magpale will be gracing the opening ceremony, which will be highlighted by the selection of the Miss Gov Cup 2017 North and Miss Gov Cup 2017 South.

To spice up the event, an exhibition game between Board Members and Mayors will take place before the start of the tournament proper.

Facing off in the North Division are Tudela and Pilar, while battling it off in the South Division are Samboan and Oslob.

Huge cash prizes await top finishers.

The number one team in each division after the elimination round will get P20,000. The number two team will get P15,000, while the third-ranked squad will pocket P10,000.

The two semifinalists will again bring home cash prizes with the number one seed getting P30,000 and the number two receiving P20,000.

A total of P800,000 will then be at stake in the championship round.

Champion squad will receive P500,000, while the runner-up will get P300,000.