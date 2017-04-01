WASN’T ENOUGH

Cebuano pug Jason Canoy puts up ‘great fight’ but falls short in world title bid in South Africa

Cebuano boxer Jason Canoy “gave it his all” but ultimately fell short in the end, bowing to hometown bet Mzuvukile Magwaca via split decision in their world title showdown yesterday at the Oliver Tambo Hall in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa.

Two of the three South African judges scored the bout for Magwaca, who kept his unbeaten slate intact while snatching the World Boxing Federation (WBF) World bantamweight belt.

Judges Clifford Mbelu and Eddie Marshal gave the fight to Magwaca, 117-112, and, 117-110, respectively. The third judge Darryl Ribbick had Canoy winning, 115-114.

“He fought great. He lost the fight but he earned the respect of the local crowd,” said trainer Jingjing Tepora.

Canoy ( 26W-7L-2D-19KOs), a veteran stalwart of the Omega Boxing Gym, did his homework as he was the aggressor all fight long, landing blows to the body and overhand rights to the face of Magwaca, said Rico Navarro, vice president of the Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI), who accompanied Canoy in South Africa along with Tepora.

Magwaca offset Canoy’s aggressiveness by using his reach to score points.

“He (Magwaca) was on his bicycle all the time, leaving jab-straights to score points and clinching whenever needed,” said Navarro. “Nobody was in serious trouble. Nobody went down.”

Navarro said Magwaca fell at one point in the fight but it was ruled a slip.

“It was tough to call since the ring was also slippery in some parts,” said Navarro.

Even Magwaca was impressed with Canoy’s showing.

“I felt his power and he is very tough,” said Magwaca, who improved to 18W-2D-10KOs.