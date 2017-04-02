JUST IN: 5,400 officers deployed for ASEAN Summit meetings

A total of 5,400 security personnel from different agencies in Central Visayas were deployed for the ASEAN Summit meetings that will be held in Cebu from April 3 to 7.

The security force came from 21 government agencies inclung the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PSG) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) among others.

Central Visayas Police Regional Office (PRO-7) director Chief Supt. Noli Taliño said they are confident that the number of security force will be enough to ensure the security of top officials from the different ASEAN member countries who will be coming to Cebu for the meetings.

“We are confident that Cebu’s hosting of the ASEAN Summit 2017 will be a successful one,” Taliño said.