JUST IN: Three nabbed for sniffing shabu in Minglanilla shanty

Three persons were arrested by Minglanilla police for sniffing shabu in a shanty in Barangay Calajoan at 3:30 PM in Minglanilla town, south Cebu.

Arrested were Agapito Palasan Jr., 46, Eusebio Engracial, 50, and Ronnie Velosa, 32.

Police Superintendent Dexter Calacar said they recieved report on the three having a pot session in the area.

When police responded to the information, they saw the three sniffing shabu.

Police confiscated a pack of shabu and drugs paraphernalia from their possession.

Calacar said the suspects are now detained while they prepare the filing of drug charges against them.